In fighting high-speed rail, Denham fights creating jobs in our Valley

obs! Our area of the Central Valley needs jobs – desperately needs jobs. Jeff Denham is working hard to prevent the creation of the jobs that come with the development of the new railroad line.
Yes, he is working in Washington, D.C. every day to keep those railroad development jobs from coming to his own Congressional district. Denham seems to have no concern for people other than his fellow multimillionaires.
We have given him enough time to prove himself as a jobs leader. Jeff Denham has failed. He must go.
It is time for a change. The Democratic front-runner is Josh Harder. This time we can give a vote to someone who will work harder with the people who want to actually create jobs for the Central Valley. Vote for Josh Harder on June 5 to create jobs.
Dale Parkinson, Turlock
