Forget partisanship, Jeff Denham is best qualified to represent us in Congress

I am so disgusted with the polarization of the political parties. I am constantly confronted by trolls (from both sides) who want my support for their candidate based on their party affiliation. I know Washington has its problems, but I am not going to vote or donate just because they are Democrats or Republicans. I want somebody who knows our issues.
We need a DACA resolution! We need jobs and affordable housing! We need more water storage! We need a person who can work with both sides of the aisle – a person who can represent not just the Hispanic or white community but all of us. The valley is unique – a true melting pot – and I will not sacrifice it to petty partisan politics of Washington by voting Republican or Democrat. I will vote for the most experienced and effective leader who will unite us, not divide us. I will vote for Jeff Denham!
Mike Noordewier, Modesto
Comments