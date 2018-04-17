Trump knows he overstepped his authority; what will Denham do about it?

President Donald Trump launched an airstrike against Syria without prior Congressional approval. Such approval is required by law and our Constitution. Five years ago, citizen Trump tweeted:
What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval. – 11:14 a.m., Aug 29, 2013
The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not! – 4:02 p.m., Aug 30, 2013
What does Congressman Denham think about this? What actions will he take? Will he abdicate Congress’ check and balance of the executive branch of government? Will he even tell us, his constituents, if he thinks the bombing was legal without congressional approval? Will he tell us if he agrees with the military action? Is he too cowardly to take a stand? Or is he waiting for the NRA to tell him what his opinion is?
Clay Bedford, Oakdale
