‘Close’ isn’t going to beat Denham. We’ve got to try Harder

Michael Eggman seems to think he should get my vote just for showing up! He says he is the right person to take on Jeff Denham because he got “close” to defeating Denham in 2016. In truth, most voters in District 10 went for Hillary Clinton but rejected Eggman by re-electing Denham.
We need to remember the old saying: “Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.”
We need to look to new candidates with a real work ethic. A candidate who cares about our district. That person is Josh Harder. Not only has he put in the work by visiting the clubs, high schools and colleges, he has also put in the time fundraising for commercials and staff.
Josh is going to be a great congressman because he’s not Jeff Denham. Most importantly, Josh will never be silent about gun violence and the NRA. He just ripped up the letter that was sent to him by the NRA couple days ago. I’m so proud to be his supporter. Being close twice and losing twice is not good enough. No one wins by just coming close. We want someone who can win. That person is definitely Josh Harder.
Ramtin Zamiri, Modesto
