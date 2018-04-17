So long, Facebook. I don’t trust you anymore

Re “Facebook gets FTC scrutiny as stock slides” (Page A6, March 27): I have a Facebook account and your article on the newspaper hit home. I feel like Facebook has way too much access to our personal data in that they can basically reveal any personal information about its users.
Facebook should not allow these things to happen! I stand with some of my classmates protesting against these unjust acts, saying Facebook should pay those 50 million users something for violating their privacy. I was not surprised to see that Facebook’s stock value has dropped.
It is unfair and should not be tolerated. How can we trust social media now? I have deleted my Facebook account because I don’t feel safe using it.
Jose Vazquez, Patterson
Comments