Modesto Bee made no mention of the NCAA championship game

Don’t get to watch the NCAA Final Four or Championship games. We’re not real hard-nosed basketball fans until March Madness arrives. We take the NCAA tournament bracket out of your paper, watch all the games possible and keep the bracket sheet diligently. Scrounging The Modesto Bee for scores for the late games that you never, get but still keep the bracket sheet filled from other sources!
Then we get down to the Final Four and Championship game and we get a big slap in the face. The games were not televised on regular TV. Wow, that hurts. To add insult to injury, the final score of the championship was as never published in The Modesto Bee. That sucks.
John and Bette Perry, Crows Landing
