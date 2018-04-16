Low- to middle-income Californians will remember how Valley Republicans voted

Taxes contribute much needed resources to our communities. I’m grateful for the schools, housing and healthcare they provide, which is why I am not looking forward to when the new GOP tax law fully kicks in.
The bill will harm middle- and lower-income Californians, especially Latinos. By 2027, half of all Latino households will see their taxes go up by an average of $150 per year because of the new way inflation will be calculated. Almost 2 million low- to moderate-income Latino households will lose more than $7,000 in state and local tax deductions. Our friends and neighbors can’t afford to lose thousands of dollars a year – that’s money spent on health care, food and housing.
People in our community vote, and we won’t forget that Republican congressmen Devin Nunes, David Valadao and Jeff Denham all voted for a bill that will give big tax cuts to the rich while picking the pockets of the working class.
Congress should put communities before corporations and prevent further tax cuts that threaten our social fabric. Even better – we should be funding education, housing and public health at higher levels than before!
Samuel Molina, California Director, Mi Familia Vota, Fresno
