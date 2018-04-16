Zwahlen knows the issues; she also knows how to be civil and compassionate

Every two years we receive a self-serving survey from our local congressman asking constituents to prioritize a list of preselected issues. Judging from the chaos in Washington, I’m not sure surveys like these serve any purpose other than as a campaign mailer. While we truly have difficult issues to resolve, the basic problem in Washington is the absence of civility, common sense, mutual respect and compassion for each other.
This year we have a candidate in the 10th Congressional District who I believe possesses the qualities needed to represent all our residents in a fair and open manner. Sue Zwahlen has, by her experience as a long-time emergency room nurse and her service on the local school board, firsthand knowledge of two of the most important social issues of our time – healthcare and public education.
As a daughter of this District, Sue is aware of the importance of agriculture to the economy of the San Joaquin Valley. Sue Zwahlen has the maturity, temperament, good sense, and knowledge of the district’s needs to be a strong and effective advocate. I ask that you join me in supporting Sue for Congress.
Robert De La Cruz, Modesto
