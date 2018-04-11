Don’t let Republicans privatize healthcare for veterans

Democrats, let’s get it together. The Koch brothers are again trying to privatize the Veterans Administration. They never served their county and neither did Donald Trump and they should not have a say in the VA. Veterans were promised healthcare for serving their country, and it’s so wrong to let them down just because some men with too much money want it that way.
Republicans have wanted to privatize the VA for a long time. Now, with the Koch money behind them, they hope to do this. It’s time for Democrats to awaken and do something before it’s too late.
We owe every veteran a debt we can never repay; giving them free healthcare is least we can do. The Koch brothers need to spend their millions doing good instead of messing in the government. And don’t get me started on Trump. He needs to be gone.
Doris McGee, Modesto
Comments