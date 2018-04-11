Looking for a better California? Then look for deeper spirituality

California is in a free fall. Proof is all around us, the symptoms are many. Near anarchy in the streets, open disregard for federal law, power-mad politicians unable to police their own backyards. A homeless epidemic plaguing once beautiful cities, a hatred between races seemingly at an all-time high – should I name five more?
The fact that we are spiritual beings has been forgotten. C.G. Jung once said: “We have lost our roots in the spirit. If the individual is not truly regenerated in spirit, society, cannot be wither, for society is the sum total of individuals in need of redemption.”
Unless ego is subdued and set aside we cannot embrace our own divinity, much less look for God. The state, the nation, society will continue to degenerate until hearts and minds are filled with simple truths. When the grace of God demands, everyone will understand his/her own mistakes.
David Foss, Modesto
