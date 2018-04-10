Denham won’t face angry constituents because he’s got no answers

Congressman Jeff Denham seems unable to answer a question honestly and straightforwardly. When asked about his positions on the assault weapons ban and expansion of the background check process to buy a gun, his classic answer is he supports the 2nd Amendment, better mental health services and educational opportunities for gun safety. Those three statements are not answers to the questions.
We, his constituents, deserve and have the right to know his reasons for his positions. He is our representative. The 2nd Amendment says nothing about military weapons to protect hearth and home. It even uses the word “regulated.” His “answers” imply that if we pass these two laws, we are taking guns away from law-abiding citizens, which is furthest from the truth.
Our children and citizens need to be safe when they go to school or a concert. These weapons have no place in a democratic society. Having a death rate from gun violence that is 10 times that of other industrialized nations cannot stand. Our congressman needs to face his constituents and answer tough questions, not hide out in controlled events for supporters only. His days are numbered if he doesn’t face up to this fact.
Carole Stark, Modesto
