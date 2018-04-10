Harder came back to the Valley ready to lead; ready to replace Denham

Josh Harder has deep roots in the Central Valley (five generations), but his desire to serve and improve the lives of the people in the 10th Congressional District is even deeper. And after earning an economics degree from Stanford and degrees from the Harvard Business School and Kennedy School of Government, Josh returned home to work with and for the people.
I have had the pleasure of joining moveon.org and Indivisible in protest at Rep. Jeff Denham’s Modesto office because of his unwillingness to support and vote in favor of DACA and the Affordable Care Act. When we marched, we were ignored by Denham and his staff.
In contrast, Josh is a down to earth, amiable and caring “people person” who will listen to concerns once in office. Josh is in favor of finding a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants in our country, of which 40,000 live in District 10. He supports DACA and universal health care. Josh will reduce unemployment, which in the Valley is double the California average. He will help develop secure and sustainable water systems for the Valley.
Join me and vote for Josh both on June 5 and November 6.
Johnny Hernandez, Modesto
Comments