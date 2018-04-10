Of course restrooms should be available to the homeless, and everyone else

Re “Has the time arrived to provide 24-7 bathrooms for city’s homeless?” (Front Page, April 8): This article represents a new low in public discourse. For the sake of public health and common decency, public restrooms should be provided throughout the community for homeless individuals and tourists, visitors and guests. Restrooms should be maintained and kept clean. Locking restrooms in public parks to save money is short sighted.
While crime, especially vandalism, has occurred inside public restrooms, closing them has created more serious danger to public health. Human feces are a vector for transmission of diseases, a main reason wastewater treatment plants are built.
Do our large, beautiful, affluent local churches provide hot showers to the homeless?
If we have to ask whether bathrooms should be provided, outsiders must wonder whether any common sense exists in Modesto.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
