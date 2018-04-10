Virginia Madueno gathering steam in effort to unseat Jeff Denham

irginia Madueño, candidate for California’s 10th Congressional District, was born and raised in the Central Valley and will fight for us. She is one of us and knows exactly how hard we work to support our families. The daughter of immigrant parents, she grew up working in the fields next to her family. Nothing was handed to her, everything she has she earned.
After putting herself through CSU Stanislaus, Virginia served as Stanislaus County’s first public information officer and later founded her own public relations firm. Virginia served on the Riverbank City Council and served as mayor from 2009-2012.
Virginia’s campaign is building momentum with recent key endorsements from Rep. Jackie Speier of the nearby 14th District, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Bold PAC, Valley native and NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez, and EMILY’s List – the nation’s largest resource for women in politics. Rep. Speier believes Virginia is the strongest candidate to defeat Jeff Denham in November.
Join with me in supporting Virginia Madueño for Congress. She’ll fight for working families to get affordable healthcare, economic opportunities and fair immigration.
Jack Doo, Turlock
