We’ve had enough of the NRA’s bullying, violence and threats

It is not acceptable that the National Rifle Association is using its powerful media presence to insult and threaten children who dare to imagine a better world; one safe from gun violence as they to walk to the store, study in class or pray in church. It took organization, research, courage and persistence for our local youth to initiate the March for Our Lives in Modesto and Turlock. Children are promoting community and they deserve constructive solutions, not dismissive or angry comments.
The NRA’s demeaning, visually violent videos attacking the peaceful demonstrations are shameful. Spokesperson Dana Loesch delivers a dark speech with the backdrop of a riot. Ted Nugget, an NRA board member, spews threatening language directed at students. The message is clear – disagree with the NRA and you will be viciously attacked as an enemy.
Years ago the NRA promoted conservation, sportsmanship, strict firearm regulations and communities. Today it propagates conspiracy theories meant to divide us, donates small fortunes to politicians, launches massive media campaigns against candidates who don’t support the gun manufacturers’ agenda and “grades” politicians. The NRA will bury any municipality passing gun-safety laws designed to protect lives with costly lawsuits. Now, the NRA bullies children. Enough is enough.
Trudy Silveira, Modesto
Comments