Who cares who the current sheriff chooses to take his job; it’s not his choice

I find myself extremely put off by Sheriff Adam Christianson’s endorsement of any candidate. As our current sheriff, holding an office of power and influence, it seems a tad bit unethical for him to use his position to try to hand pick his successor and influence voters in favor of Jeff Dirkse. A quick drive past his home and you’ll find the lawn-sign game has started. Christianson put out a Dirkse sign and his neighbors answered back with Alanis signs!
I strongly feel that the position of Sheriff should be nonpartisan. Your political party should have absolutely nothing to do with the community you serve! You are a civil servant to the citizens of the county, a county that has a mixed bag of political ideologies. We know both candidates support the 2nd Amendment – thank you.
This position is not political; seeking endorsements from political candidates and representatives is beneath the respect of this office.
We don’t care who endorses you. We care about your experience, dedication to the community, passion for the job, openness to feedback, willingness to improve our safety and your vision to get us there.
Paulina Vasquez, Modesto
