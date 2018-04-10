Withholding your child from SBAC testing sends a message on education

I feel an obligation to inform the parents of our community that you have the right under California Education Code 60615 to exempt your children / students from the annual math and English SBAC tests. I am well aware of the fact that letters were sent home to parents notifying them of this right, but intuition and experience tells me not many parents read the letter or the fine print indicating your right to exempt your children.
It is as simple as a phone call or email to the principal informing them you are exercising your parental rights. SBAC is not used for placement and there is no penalty. As one of the only elected Modesto City Schools trustees fighting Common Core, I will lose some data, but I would rather parents make an informed decision.
The only thing the results will indicate is California education is failing us. I know that already, and would rather see parents use the only tool they have to signal elected boards across this county that they are unhappy and want change. Just say no to the SBAC tests.
John Walker, Modesto
