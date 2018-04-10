Getting facts straight about birthdays, documents would help

Re “‘Kids’ led before ... to independence” (Letters, April 8): I am very shocked that a teacher would give out such blatantly false information. Perhaps there is an agenda at hand. The signers of the Constitution this gentleman wrote of were James Monroe, who he claimed was 18. Considering James Monroe was born April 28, 1758, and the Constitution was singed September 17, 1787, he would have been 28 that year.
Next we have Aaron Burr, whom the author claimed was 19. Burr was born February 6, 1756 which would have made him 30. Then there’s Alexander Hamilton, whom the author claimed was 22. But Hamilton was born January 11, 1757, which made him 29.
James Madison it was claimed was 25. Having been born in March 16, 1751, he would be the oldest on the list at a ripe old age of 35. I’m not even quite sure how to respond to Marquis de Lafayette being on the list as he was not a signer. Regardless, being born in September 6, 1757, that would have made him a few days shy of 30.
Considering the life expectancy at that time was 38, it seems to me, these were hardly “kids” by any stretch of the imagination.
With the internet so readily available, it boggles my mind when people fail to do their research. I’m also surprised no one at The Modesto Bee caught the errors.
Google is your friend.
Dee Tyler, Salida
Editor’s note: The letter “ ‘Kids led before ... to independence” did not reference the signing of the Constitution, but the signing, on Aug. 2 1776, of Declaration of Independence – 11 years earlier. However, James Monroe, Aaron Burr and James Madison were not among its signers. The youngest signatories to the Declaration were Thomas Lynch Jr. (26), Edward Rutledge (26), Thomas Heyward (29) and Benjamin Rush (30). The oldest was Benjamin Franklin (70).
