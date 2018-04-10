When it comes to ag, Zwahlen (a granddaughter of dairy farmers) truly gets it

As a fourth-generation Californian and daughter and granddaughter of West Modesto dairy farmers, Sue Zwahlen understands the vital importance of agriculture and water to our Valley. Sue will ensure that the federal government meets the challenges California farmers face, and she will oppose diversion of our water that is critical to our agricultural-based economy and Valley communities. As a sixth-generation Californian and Wood Colony farmer, I am supporting Sue Zwahlen for Congress.
Suzanne Byrd, Modesto
