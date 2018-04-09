We’ll need that tax cut to pay for ammunition in Trump’s trade war

Whew! So glad we got that Republican tax cut. It may get close to paying for all the rising costs on everything we will get from Trump’s trade war. I’m so tired of winning! November is getting closer, thank God!
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
April 09, 2018 05:51 PM
