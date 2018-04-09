If we can’t conserve more water, maybe we should tax those who use it

Re “Put moratorium on thirsty trees” (Letters, April 4): I am responding to an issue that came up in the newspaper having to do with taking care of the water or getting ready for a Dust Bowl. I agree we are having water problems due to the drought, and this will create problems with agriculture and jobs for our county.
By us not taking care of the water we save, it will cause production of fruit and vegetable to fall and that will raise prices on agriculture products. In the letter to the editor, it stated that certain acres of land in the county could take “2 million gallons a day” of just water. What if we could reduce the gallons for each acre and just water once every two weeks to reduce usage. If officials continue to push back this problem and pretend it is not going to affect the county, then we will be looking at a Dust Bowl heading our way faster than we may be expecting. Officials could start to tax water to help solve this issue as well.
Stephani Lopez Bugarin, Modesto
Comments