While Denham hides from his district, Harder is talking and listening

In keeping with his usual pattern, our absentee congressman arrived back in his California district with the embattled head of the EPA Scott Pruitt to meet with local farmers but not the 800,000 constitutes he was elected to represent.
The Trump/Pruitt mission is to do away with regulations designed to protect our environment – including California’s vehicle gas mileage and emission standards designed to help reduce smog that plagues the Central Valley. Jeff Denham claims to be a local farmer, but lives in McLean, Va., and refuses to hold a town-hall meeting and face questions.
Josh Harder is a fifth-generation Central Valley resident who has spent the last two years talking with people and, more importantly, listening to their needs. He understands that they want a congressman who will fight for better-paying jobs, affordable heathcare, better education for their children and affordable housing. Josh is running to represent all of us in Congress, not just the wealthy donors, PACs and lobbyists who think they can buy our elections.
The primary election is June 5. Josh needs your support to help everyone here in the valley.
Reza Lakestani, Modesto
