We need fewer Democrats in the race to replace Jeff Denham

Democrats have the perfect recipe to insure a loss in the upcoming 10th Congressional District primary election. There are six qualified Democrats and two Republicans running for office. This guarantees a split vote with a 6 to 2 ratio. The Democratic candidates will get some Republican votes, but a portion of those dissatisfied with our current congressman might choose to vote for an alternate Republican rather than voting Democratic. Remember, this is a primary and only the top two vote-getters advance!
Democrats must leave their egos behind and choose one or two viable candidates to support. This is difficult with so many qualified candidates, but it is more important to win at least one of the two top positions than to satisfy egos. While supporting a person’s right to seek office and encourage qualified citizens to run, one cannot envision success with the current odds.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will face a runoff, greatly reducing the winning odds for the party with a higher number of candidates. To reduce the number of candidates is not to disparage the qualifications of the current candidates, but to give the Democrats a chance to win in November.
Seena Rhine, Modesto
