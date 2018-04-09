Election is coming up, and it’s up to you to become informed

With a big election coming up on June 5, we are seeing all kinds of campaign advertising trying to inform voters about how to vote. The issues are many and the number of candidates running for office is stunning. I think this is positive because voters have more choice.
I hope voters take heed and educate themselves on the issues. I have a theory that the more each voter becomes informed about any election, the more apt he or she will vote. Some voters must be reminded to get informed and participate.
If you do not take an interest, then maybe only a few voters will decide the issues for us and you may not like the outcome.
I deem it part of our civic duty to vote each and every election and then make it a habit to keep enough informed on the candidates and issues. This is the best way I know to avoid apathy.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
