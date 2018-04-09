Jeff, why are you standing by as Trump ruins our markets with a silly trade war?

Open letter to Jeff Denham:
On behalf of the farmers and workers in Congressional District 10, I am writing in that you have not taken a stand against the proposed tariffs on agriculture, the backbone of the economy in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. It is reasonable to expect the member of Congress representing an ag-heavy area like this to serve as a protective voice when your party’s leader threatens a trade war with our customers.
As a business teacher at MJC and former business adviser, the math is straightforward: With over 70 percent of California’s almonds exported and $2.7 billion worth of American wine purchased in China last year alone, your complacency in responding to these tariffs is hurting the very district that elected you.
Donald Trump has embarked on a policy that risks the jobs of hardworking Californians. Tariffs will raise prices for Valley folks and put U.S. companies at a serious disadvantage in export markets. It seems negligent to stand by while Trump boasts about how easy it is to win a trade war. Thousands of jobs from this area will be put at risk in a trade war. District 10 deserves better than this.
Josh Harder, Candidate for Congress, District 10
Comments