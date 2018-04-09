I’ve seen what pollution does to children. Don’t let anyone make our air dirtier

Re “Hold line on mpg so our kids can breathe” (Page 7A, April 5): Your editorial strikes a deep chord with me. As an emergency room nurse for over 40 years, I have seen time and again the impact of the Valley’s air quality on children’s health. I have treated patients of all ages who suffer from breathing issues, which can become chronic and life-threatening conditions.
Nearly 400 children in California died from asthma last year, and 1 in 8 children in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties suffers from asthma – including my own grandson, who relies on an inhaler. In a misguided, ego-driven attempt to undo California’s stricter gas-mileage standards, Donald Trump and EPA Director Scott Pruitt are threatening to abandon the vehicle-mileage targets set by President Obama’s EPA in consultation with California officials.
We cannot let this happen.
In Congress, I will fight to defend the Clean Air Act – which holds California to a higher standard for vehicle emissions and saves lives. Meanwhile, join me and let’s make sure our voices are heard for our kids and for our future!
Sue Zwahlen, Candidate for Congress, District 10
