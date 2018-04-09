You want to stop workers from coming here? Then get ready for $5 apples

Re “Up to 4,000 troops may head to border” (Page A6, April 6): I simply do not understand why Californians should have to bear the burden of sending troops to guard the border with Mexico. Our state and citizens understand the necessity of allowing laborers to cross the border to do jobs we can’t or won’t do. Those states that seem to have the problem, such as West Virginia or Ohio, should be the ones footing the bill for either sending their troops or paying the true cost for food harvested by American citizens. Let’s see how they feel when iceburg lettuce costs $4 a head and apples are $5 each.
David Ablett, Modesto
