Sue Zwahlen will take on crime at its source with more humane options

We can’t have a meaningful discussion about crime until we fix the criminal justice system. Crime rates in America have been dropping for the past 25 years with violent crime dropping 48 percent from 1993 to 2016, according to Pew research. Yet the U.S. imprisons 2.3 million people, more than any other nation, and 72 percent of those are imprisoned for non-violent offenses.
Sue Zwahlen, candidate for California Congressional District 10, is committed to stopping the flow of criminals into the system and stopping the revolving door of inmates who re-offend. We can’t just punish, we need to rehabilitate!
Sue believes in spending more money on mental health care at the earliest ages, inner-city job creation, substance abuse treatment programs and providing a quality education to all children. For these and many other reasons, Sue Zwahlen is getting my vote.
David Walker, Modesto
