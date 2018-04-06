Want better healthcare in America? Then help send Sue Zwahlen to Congress

As a 40-year emergency room nurse, mother of six and wife of a dentist, there is no one running for Congress in District 10 more qualified to tackle healthcare issues than Sue Zwahlen. Sue believes access to quality health care is the right of every American and, through her work locally has been a part of the solution to significantly improve access to care for every member of our community.
Sue opposes efforts to cut Medicaid and the drug-treatment programs that were included in the Affordable Care Act. She will work with other health care professionals in Congress to increase the viability of the exchanges, increase access to providers, preserve the protections of the ACA with regard to pre-existing conditions and mandatory services, and bring down premiums and co-pays for consumers.
Millions of Americans need health care now, and Sue will begin work immediately to protect and strengthen the system we have – the Affordable Care Act. She will fight for programs that train rural providers and make it easier for young people to pursue health care careers, which will result not only in better health care, but jobs for our communities.
Susan Hartless, Modesto
