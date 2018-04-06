Smoke-belching diesel trucks ought to removed from the road

Imagine driving down the road on a beautiful spring day with your windows open, enjoying the breeze when all of the sudden someone in front of you blows a tremendous amount of black smoke and soot down the road; it’s so drastic that you cannot see! Or breathe! This happened to me yesterday in Modesto!
This is apparently a “trend” or “statement” that some people think is funny. It is called “Rolling Coal” and is being done across the country by malicious people to those who are walking on the street, bicycling, protesting or driving hybrid cars. Even teenage boys are doing this to some teenage girls. They are paying $500 to $5,000 to modify their diesel trucks to do this.
This is cruel. This is air pollution. This is a safety issue! The smoke is blinding to drivers and pedestrians and it can cause an accident. The fumes are toxic and known to cause cancer and damage healthy lungs, and can be life threatening for someone with asthma or COPD.
Are we as a community going to stand for this?
Janet Fantazia, Modesto
