Kuykendall is qualified, prepared and ready to lead Stanislaus Office of Education

Leadership of the Stanislaus County Office of Education is critical for our county. Scott Kuykendall rises to the top of the candidate list. He knows education from the classroom through administration: from teacher and principal, to his current position as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Options at SCOE.
Scott is a visionary. He has spearheaded programs that open doors to the future for thousands of young students and adults. Scott says, “Educational options should be available for all students.” He puts that motto into action through innovative programs offering high-paying jobs. He knows the critical skills local business and industry require. He listens! Scott forms long-lasting, reciprocal outcome-based relationships.
He knows how to lead. His service at SCOE gives him a great advantage in understanding the myriad needs of this large organization serving all of Stanislaus County. His word is truly his bond. He is measured, smart, effective and always has the best interests of all students as his mission. It is said the way a leader treats colleagues and staff reflects his true nature. Scott’s nature mirrors integrity, honesty, ability, knowledge and respect for all he encounters. Scott Kuykendall has my vote for Superintendent!
Sally Cofer-Lindberg, Modesto
