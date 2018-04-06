Senior citizens need the help of trained IHSS workers

Please, we seniors need more assistance in acquiring In Home Supportive Services. We need people with abilities to proceed with all the paperwork, file it and then advance to orientation. After this formality, they receive work schedules. Too many times a senior allows a worker to start just to find out that person can’t finish. Thank you to all who follow through and are working, not just because of good pay but because they enjoy helping seniors. Seniors need transportation for errands and doctor appointments. Thank you, IHSS workers.
Lena Shirley, Modesto
