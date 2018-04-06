Hear and question the candidates at 5 League of Women Voters events

From campaign signs popping up to letters to the editor endorsing various candidates, it is evident campaign season is upon us. While the congressional race for District 10 probably receives the most attention, numerous county offices are also in contention. These local offices have a direct impact on the quality of life in our communities. The League of Women Voters is committed to providing voters the opportunity to make informed decisions. We are sponsoring a series of five Candidate Forums which will allow the public to hear from and, most importantly, question the candidates.
▪ Tuesday, April 10, MJC East Campus, Forum Building 110, 6 p.m. Candidates for District Attorney, Sheriff-Coroner and Judicial Office No. 2.
▪ Wednesday, April 11, city council chambers, 1010 10th St, Modesto, 6 p.m. Candidates for county supervisor for districts 3 and 4.
▪ Tuesday, April 17, Stanislaus County Office of Education board room, 1100 H St., Modesto, second floor, 6 p.m. Candidates for County Superintendent of Schools. Enter through G Street parking lot or 12th Street side entrance.
▪ Wednesday April 18, city council chambers, 1010 10th St., 6 p.m. Candidates for U.S. Representative, District 10.
▪ Wednesday, April 25, Bianchi Center, 2nd Street, Oakdale, 7 p.m. Candidates for U.S. Representative, District 10. Presented in partnership with American Association of University Women.
Take advantage of these opportunities to know the candidates and be a more informed voter. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
Mary Giventer, President, League of Women Voters, Stanislaus County
