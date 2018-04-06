Sheriff’s office would benefit from electing someone who has risen from the ranks

At MJC, administrators who had more education than in-the-trenches experience were often worse if they had been “groomed” then “anointed” as someone’s successor. They often made decisions ignorant of the ramifications of those decisions because they had never been on the receiving end. Many had an “I’m better than you” attitude.
The best administrators came from the ranks – students before they became teachers, deans then administrators. These people had a passion for service and understood the consequences of higher-ups’ decisions. Over years they developed a breadth of experience and friendship networks and often had humble, grateful attitudes because they had worked their way up: experience plus education. This describes Juan Alanis.
Juan treats all with respect and compassion instead of only those whom he deems his superiors. His responses, no matter the question, are never snide or rude.
With Juan serving as sheriff, the “culture of retribution” and bullying, though only rumored, wouldn’t be fostered – rumor or not. Juan wants to continue Sheriff Adam Christianson’s positive practices, even expand on them.
Juan doesn’t have big money for radio ads, but does have true grassroots supporters. Join us in supporting the people’s candidate for sheriff: #JuanForAll.
Barbara Lewis Jensen, Turlock
