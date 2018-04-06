To really honor Sister Berini, we must invite in the refugees she loves

Sister Maria Elena Berini received the 2018 International women of Courage award. Heather Nauert, U.S. State Department spokesperson said Sister Maria Elena “has provided refuge to those internally displaced people by conflict and her tireless work to bring peace in the Central African Republic.”
It is ironic and hypocritical to honor this nun for her work with refugees while the Trump administration is drastically reducing the number of refugees allowed in the U.S. The best way to honor her is not by giving her a medal, but by saying to her: “Sister, we thank you for your tireless work and as proof that we also care for refugees, the U.S is going to welcome more of them – not less.”
I pray for our president to be more compassionate toward refugees and that one day he will receive the ultimate award: heaven. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in. Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:35.40)
Fr. Misael Avila, Riverbank
