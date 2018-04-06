Letters to the Editor

How about putting ‘danger’ labels on all the Democrats?

April 06, 2018 11:17 AM

Starting with Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown they should line up every demarcate politician in the state of California and place a Prop. 65 sticker on their foreheads. Like a slow growing cancer, they are killing this state.

Steve Crifasi, Modesto

