How about putting ‘danger’ labels on all the Democrats?

Starting with Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown they should line up every demarcate politician in the state of California and place a Prop. 65 sticker on their foreheads. Like a slow growing cancer, they are killing this state.
Steve Crifasi, Modesto
April 06, 2018 11:17 AM
Starting with Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown they should line up every demarcate politician in the state of California and place a Prop. 65 sticker on their foreheads. Like a slow growing cancer, they are killing this state.
Steve Crifasi, Modesto
Comments