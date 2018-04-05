Thank you for making our celebrity omelette brunch such a success

On behalf of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, I offer our sincere thanks to everyone who helped make our recent omelette brunch a success! It was only because of our sponsors, food donors, “celebrity chefs,” and all of you who purchased tickets that we were able to raise the much-needed funds to support the services of the Salvation Army here in Modesto. We look forward to seeing you again next year, when we celebrate the 40th anniversary of this event!
Janice Lucero, Brunch Chairman, Modesto
