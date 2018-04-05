Denham spent some time here, but hid from the public

Where is Rep. Jeff Denham? He was off from Washington for two weeks, no town-hall meeting here. Last one was in 2017 in Denair. Heard that he says he is a proud member of NRA. They give him significant contributions each year; what does say about sane gun laws? What does Denham say about keeping students safe?
He sends out form letters which do not answer our questions. It is time to retire Denham, as he votes for whatever President Trump says. We need a compassionate representative.
Shelly Scribner, Modesto
