Leftists will never give President Trump the credit he deserves

Regarding the atmosphere of absolute hatred of our president in the national media and elsewhere, I have a few words: First, I am 63 years old and have lived in California all of my life. I have seen many presidents go through their terms. In all of those years, I have never seen as much constant hate and vitriol directed at a sitting president as I have seen in the last two years!
Even though our economy is growing faster than it has since George W. Bush’s first term, with an unemployment rate at the lowest in 17 years, in other words, a great economic boom beginning for America, the mainstream media and the left are spewing a river of sewage at the president. Why? Simple! We saw it on election night, the shock and tears on the faces of those at Hillary HQ and those on CNN and other leftist channels. Trump defeated their “Goddess” and “Messiah” Hillary Clinton, an upset no one in the leftist media saw coming.
No matter what additional good Trump does for the country, they won’t give him credit. Don’t expect them to. They care only about socialism and control.
David S. Chaffey, Modesto
