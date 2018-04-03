Once before in America’s history the ‘kids’ led the way ... to our independence

watched the recent “March for Our Lives,” and as a former teacher I could not have been more proud of today’s teens. No more status quo! No more talking without doing! These kids want change – to save their own lives. They spoke forcefully, eloquently, with inspiration and passion. They want gun control so no more of them will be killed.
But there were those who criticized and condemned them: “They belong in the classroom.” ... “They want to take away our 2nd amendment rights.” ... “They should be practicing CPR.” ... “They’re too young; they don’t know what they’re doing.”
Wrong! They know exactly what they’re doing.
One of the most critical and perilous times in American history was when America declared its independence from Great Britain in 1776. Who were among the signers of the Declaration of Independents? Kids!
Never miss a local story.
James Monroe was 18 when he signed; 18! He grew up to become the fifth president of the United States. Aaron Burr was 19; he became the third vice president. Alexander Hamilton was 22. Marquis de Lafayette was 19. James Madison was 25, and became the fourth president. Among these “kids” of today are tomorrow’s future presidents. And the county will be so much the better for it.
Paul F. Tischer, Modesto
Comments