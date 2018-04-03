Make the Valley Great Again, vote for Josh Harder

Living in the Valley for 12 years has made me realize that the Valley needs help. We get promised things that are just lies by our current congressman. For example, he promised to help DACA recipients enroll in the military to gain their citizenship, as I have heard on the Latino radio stations. But nothing has been done.
I am supporting Josh Harder because he has a strong mindset and he is extremely humble. He cares about the district and will fight for real issues in the district, not issues that benefit the rich. He is our best candidate and he will not only fight for a healthcare system that benefits us all, but he will also create more jobs for the community. With Josh Harder we can make the Valley great again.
Erie Blanco Gonzalez, Patterson
