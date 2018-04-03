Easter services give us hope, strength to carry on in God’s love

Holy Week and Easter Sunday are past, but the promise of salvation which has been given to us continues.
I am thankful for our priests, the men who have offered their lives to God and who, some of them, have traveled far from their homes to join the Diocese of Stockton. I am thankful for our deacons, altar ministers, lectors, and those who cleaned and decorated the church. I’m grateful to the musicians who stayed up late and got up early to serve. But mostly, I am happy about all the ordinary people who came to church; who prayed and sang with one voice; who showed the transcendent power of faith and hope in God to achieve unity among us, and an overlay of joy and peace.
We all contend with personal trials and see the problems and challenges in our society which need God’s help. May the grace of Easter give us the strength to continue coming to church, to keep on praying.
Diana Doll, Modesto
