We should rededicate ourselves to following MLK’s example

This week marks 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. It was an act of bigotry, hate and racism that left another indelible stain on our nation’s history. Prior to King’s murder there seemed to be a sense of hope and optimism that we could finally agree that all of us were indeed equal. We witnessed progress for a time in race relations, culminating in the election of President Obama.
Sadly we are now seeing a regression to the types of shameful behavior of the pre-1960s as witnessed in Charlottesville, Va. and elsewhere. Let’s honor King’s legacy by recommitting ourselves to his nonviolent quest for tolerance and equality.
Kenneth Bryant, Modesto
