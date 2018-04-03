Dr. Diego deserves the accolades; she is a role model for all who want to help

e “Heart of Stanislaus’ top doctor ‘is with the indigent’” (Front Page, March 29): Kudos to Dr. Sylvia Diego for being honored as Physician of the Year by the Stanislaus Medical Society. She’s a wonderful example of someone who has not wavered from her professional commitment to provide quality care to her patients, regardless of background or income, rather than quantity of care – which too often seems to be the current corporate health model.
Hopefully Dr. Diego will be an inspiration to others in and entering the medical profession. We’re fortunate to have someone of her caliber and determination serving our community.
Roy Nahodil, Modesto
