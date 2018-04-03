If specific census data is truly secret, then no question should be off limits

Re “Trump’s Census ploy will cost all Californians” (Page 7A, March 28): I do genealogy and love the census. It maps out our immigration and migration patterns – in the aggregate. Personal data is protected from the public eye for 70 years; the 1950 census will be released after 2020.
The 1850 census was the first to identify all members of families by name, age, sex and relation to the head-of-household – and it is a treasure trove. It is common to find census takers’ notes about women of child-bearing age as being “insane;” maybe indicating a problem with postpartum depression even then!
The 1900 and 1910 censuses asked women how many children they had – and how many were still living; mapping both birth and mortality rates. In 1920 and 1930, the censuses asked people if they owned a radio and if they had a bath tub; more people had a radio than bath tub.
Immigration status is a valid question. The government could just as easily use surnames to profile people. Either way, we must be alert to the possibility of government abuse and demand transparency. I wonder, if there was a Democrat in the White House who was asking for a question about gun-ownership, would Republicans be concerned?
Harold Crumpley, Modesto
