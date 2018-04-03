Alanis won’t duck tough questions; he gets my vote for sheriff

I’ve been following the sheriff’s election closely and sorting out facts from faux. One thing that stands out first is Jeff Dirkse’s slogan, “Prepared to Lead.”
However, in most interviews his answers consist of “that’s a community problem” or “that’s a legislative issue.” So when it comes to leading, people have to believe you care about our county. Juan Alanis is an involved community member with enough experience to back his words, “Bringing Unity to the Community.”
We need someone in a position to put that in action and get away from wedging division in our communities. We need someone who will restore the communities’ faith and trust to local law enforcement. We need change in our communities, and it starts with Juan Alanis for sheriff. An honest, fair and respectful man. He’s a husband, father and friend to many. A real community member, wanting what’s best for all of his neighbors. Juan Alanis has my vote!
Kyla Reed, Modesto
