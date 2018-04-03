Letters to the Editor

Vote for Dirkse is a vote against change in Sheriff’s Office

April 03, 2018 03:00 PM

Re “As sheriffs, we’re voting for Dirkse” (Letters, April 1): It has been my perspective for years that you can tell a lot about someone by the company they keep, or in the case of an election who gives support. In the letter to the editor it states Jeff Dirkse has gotten the support of Sheriff Adam Christianson and former sheriff Les Weidman.

Do we really want the same problematic conditions to exist that have gone on for the past 20 years? Or do we want a fresh start for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and their brave and forthright officers? I have looked at the candidates and have been most impressed by Juan Alanis. I am voting for Juan Alanis for Sheriff.

David Louis Johnson, Waterford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  