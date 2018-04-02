Want to vote, then serve your country

Re “Why is California losing veterans? (Page 3A, March 30): After reading today’s article, a thought burst into my mind followed by a chuckle. How different would California be if only veterans had been allowed to vote?
Dave Shoemaker, Sonora
April 02, 2018 01:23 PM
