Letters to the Editor

Want to vote, then serve your country

April 02, 2018 01:23 PM

Re “Why is California losing veterans? (Page 3A, March 30): After reading today’s article, a thought burst into my mind followed by a chuckle. How different would California be if only veterans had been allowed to vote?

Dave Shoemaker, Sonora

