Israel treats us badly; why do we give it so much aid

Thanks to special-interest lobbying, which, until now, has largely gone unopposed, Israel receives $3.1 billion American tax dollars each year in military aid, plus hundreds of millions more for additional weapons programs. Even when Israel commits massacres, tries to sink a U.S. Navy ship, kills Americans, violates U.S. laws and ignores presidential statements, our politicians give Israel massive amounts of our tax money. Let’s put a stop to it. Go to Stoptheblankcheck.org and sign.
Joe Reis, Modesto
