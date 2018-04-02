Letters to the Editor

Israel treats us badly; why do we give it so much aid

April 02, 2018 01:20 PM

Thanks to special-interest lobbying, which, until now, has largely gone unopposed, Israel receives $3.1 billion American tax dollars each year in military aid, plus hundreds of millions more for additional weapons programs. Even when Israel commits massacres, tries to sink a U.S. Navy ship, kills Americans, violates U.S. laws and ignores presidential statements, our politicians give Israel massive amounts of our tax money. Let’s put a stop to it. Go to Stoptheblankcheck.org and sign.

Joe Reis, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  