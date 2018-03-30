Consumers must demand ski areas disclose safety plans and stats

Re “5-year-old skier dangles from chair lift as California resorts deal with recent dangers” (Online, March 6): The recent “accident” at Bear Mountain Ski Area, during which a small child slipped off a snow-covered lift chair under an unsecured safety bar and dangled before falling, spotlights a number of unaddressed safety problems at California ski areas.
Safety is not by accident! Safety requires disciplined systematic management, including a documented plan that details standards and procedures as well employee training and monitoring to assure compliance. Like most California resorts, BMSA might not have all of these elements in place. Resorts should disclose whatever safety plans they have and document compliance with standards and procedures. Resorts should also disclose accident and injury statistics!
Currently, resorts have no oversight or transparency requirements for safety on their slopes and trails. Patrons and public officials must start demanding this information. It will enable patrons to consider safety when choosing resorts. Market competition will become potent drivers of improved safety management. In absence of safety transparency, the Snowsport Safety Foundation will continue limited anonymous site surveys of resort safety practices and provide the only comparative safety information currently available. The Ski Area Family Safety Report Card is at www.snowsportsafety.org.
Daniel Gregorie, President, SnowSport Safety Foundation, San Francisco
